Song Machine: Gorillaz team up with Slowthai and Slaves for new online series

Gorillaz have announced details of ‘Song Machine’ – a new online series which sees the virtual band performing with an eclectic array of guests every week.

The first episode will debut tomorrow (January 30) at 7.30PM and will give fans the chance to see what happen when 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel are joined live in Kong Studios by both Slaves and Slowthai.

The episode, which is titled ‘Momentary Bliss’, will also see Gorillaz teaming up with the two acts for a new song of the same name. Advertisement Gorillaz frontman Murdoc said: “Hello everyone who is reading these words. I’ll keep this short because once you say things you can’t unsay them and they exist in the universe forever, like Tupperware.”

The Machine has been switched on 🔛

Follow your nearest Song Machine (snooze you lose)

👉 https://t.co/LxIgC7zkVH

Drummer Russel added: “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next.

“Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

While further episodes are set to follow in the coming weeks, details of other future collaborators are yet to arrive.

Song Machine is the latest project from the acclaimed band – the brainchild of Blur‘ frontman Damon Albarn.

The cartoon band recently released new documentary called Reject False Icons which NME awarded three stars and described it as “a vibrant celebration of an idiosyncratic band.”

Gorillaz released their sixth album ‘The Now Now’ last year, only 12 months after the release of fifth LP ‘Humanz’. An NME review of the latter album called it “a trim and spritely listen”.