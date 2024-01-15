Songer announces biggest UK tour to date with ‘The Price Of Therapy’ 2024 shows

Songer has revealed details of his biggest UK tour to date, which will take place in April – check out all the dates below.

The Reading-based rapper will kick off ‘The Price of Therapy’ tour on April 2 at Glasgow’s SWG3 Warehouse, before taking in Dublin, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham, before rounding things off with a date at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on April 13.

Support at all dates of the tour will come from the West London rapper KiLLOWEN. Tickets for the shows are available here.

Songer released his third studio album ‘Skala’ last year, while his current single ‘Toxic’ has just delivered him his first ever entry in the UK Singles Chart, reaching Number 39 last Friday (January 12).

Last March, Songer spoke to NME about tackling racism as a white rapper. “I think everyone has a responsibility to call out discrimination and inequality wherever they see it, full stop. You can never lose track of the fact that this is a Black genre that I’m in love with, so I have to respect that, and I always will, publicly,” he said.

“It’s important to speak about those topics because if you wanna speak about the world, you can’t ignore one of the biggest parts of the world, and that is societal injustices. If you want to be a writer and a voice, you want to be on the right side of history.”

Songer will play:

APRIL 2024

2 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

4 – Dublin, Academy Green Room

6 – Bristol, SWX

9 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

11 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

13 – London, O2 Kentish Town Forum