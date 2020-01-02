These are the songs that soundtracked London’s New Years Eve fireworks

The music used to soundtrack the official London New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been revealed.

Ringing in 2020 was a playlist “inspired by London and Europe” in celebration of the capital hosting several Euro 2020 games, which featured a range of artists from Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy to Frank Skinner and David Baddiel.

You can rewatch the BBC’s livestream of the display and see the full playlist of pop bangers, medleys and mixes below.

Playlist:

Calvin Harris – ‘Let’s Go’ / Sigala & Becky Hill – ‘Wish You Well’ / Meduza – ‘Piece of Your Heart’

Ed Sheeran ft. Stomzy – ‘Take Me Back To London’ / Adam Port & Stereo MC – ‘Place & Lord Kitchener’

Lady Leshurr ft. Wiley – ‘Where Are You Now’ / Ed Sheeran ft. Stormzy – ‘Take Me Back To London’

Wiley ft. Idris Elba – ‘Boasty’

Mable – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’

Marshmello & Bastille – ‘Happier’

Kygo & Whitney Houston – ‘Higher Love’

Baddiel & Skinner & The Lightning Seeds – ‘Three Lions’ / Euro 2020 commentator VO

White Stripes – ‘Seven Nation Army’

Luciano Pavarotti – ‘Nessun Dorma’

New Order – ‘World In Motion’

Jax Jones – ‘Instruction’

Sigala ft. Becky Hill – ‘Wish You Well’

Rudimental ft. John Newman – ‘Feel The Love’

New Order – ‘World In Motion’

The fireworks are held every New Year’s Eve near to the London Eye on the South Bank.

Up to 100,000 tickets were on sale for the event. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan confirmed in 2018 there was a net expenditure of £2.3 million on the fireworks, based on a projected income of £950,000.