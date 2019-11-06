OutKast, R.E.M., Patti Smith nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

A total of 24 songwriters are up for induction into the 2020 class

OutKast, R.E.M. and Patti Smith are up for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

A total of 24 performing and non-performing songwriters were nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The list of nominees was published by Associated Press on November 5.

Other notable performing songwriters up for induction include The Neptunes (the duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), Mariah Carey (who was nominated for the first time in 2018), Journey, former Eurythmics members Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, the Isley Brothers and Beach Boys founder Mike Love.

“I am deeply honored for being nominated to the @SongwritersHOF,” Love wrote on Twitter. “I have no words to describe how emotionally touched I am. I have so many loving memories of writing those songs & so much gratitude to those who have loved our music for so many generations.”

OutKast’s Big Boi had a more succinct response to his and André 3000’s nomination to the Songwriters Hall. “OK Den!” he wrote on Instagram.

Songwriters “with a notable catalogue of songs” qualify for induction 20 years after “the first significant commercial release of a song”, the Hall of Fame explains. Voting ends on December 16, 2019. The induction ceremony will take place June 11, 2020 in New York City.

Last year, Missy Elliott became the first female rap artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She was inducted alongside Yusuf / Cat Stevens, John Prine and more.

Last month, 2020 nominations for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame were announced. Names on the longlist include The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Motörhead and more.