Sonic Youth and Mudhoney members share unearthed cover of The Stooges’ ‘Fun House’

An unearthed cover of The Stooges‘ track ‘Fun House’ by members of Sonic Youth and Mudhoney has been shared online – you can listen to it below.

Back in 1997, director Todd Haynes put together a supergroup called Wylde Ratttz to soundtrack his glam-rock inspired film Velvet Goldmine.

The band was comprised of The Stooges’ Ron Asheton, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Steve Shelley, Mudhoney’s Mark Arm, The Stooges and Minutemen’s Mike Watt, Sean Lennon, Don Fleming and Jim Dunbar.

Over two decades later, Wylde Ratttz’s take on The Stooges’ ‘Fun House’ – originally released in 1970 – has been uploaded to Bandcamp in celebration of the song’s 50th anniversary. You can listen to it below.

<a href="http://wylderatttz.bandcamp.com/track/fun-house">Fun House by wylde ratttz</a>

Just shy of 12 minutes in length, the cover features Asheton, Moore, Watt, Shelley, Arm, and saxophonist Sabir Mateen.

In the description, Wylde Rattt directed listeners to the Ron Asheton Foundation, which was set up in tribute to The Stooges’ late guitarist, with the aim of “giving a voice to his two greatest passions, animals and music.”

“The Ron Asheton Foundation carries on charity work that Ron spent many years quietly doing in the Ann Arbor community where he had such strong ties,” they wrote. “The RAF post a lot of killer Asheton and Stooges content, so check out their socials and website.”

Ron Asheton died in 2009 at the age of 60.

Earlier this month, The Stooges’ 50th anniversary was marked with the release of the performance album ‘Live At Goose Lake: August 8th 1970’. Released via Third Man Records, the collection includes the final live version of ‘Fun House’.