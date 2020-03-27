Sonic Youth release archive recordings of 12 live shows to help you through quarantine

Sonic Youth have released archive recordings of 12 live shows from throughout their career.

The iconic noise rock band formed in 1981 and split in 2011, following Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore’s separation.

Earlier today (March 27), they shared some glimpses into their live show over the years, releasing the 12 live sets on their Bandcamp page. The gigs documented included a show at New York’s CBGB’s in 1988, San Francisco’s The Warfield in 1993, and a ‘Daydream Nation’ gig in Glasgow in 2007.

Also among the recordings is the band’s final US show, recorded at Brooklyn’s Williamsburg Waterfront in 2011. You can find all of the new releases on Sonic Youth’s Bandcamp page.

Last month, Moore launched his own pop-up record store in London. The Daydream Library Series And Ecstatic Peace Library is based in Stoke Newington and sold posters, art, vintage t-shirts and memorabilia as well as records. It also served as a bookshop, art gallery and the HQ of an underground newspaper.

The store was initially planned to be open between February 5 and March 14, but Moore said it would “keep on keepin’ on” if it proved to be successful.

Meanwhile, hundreds of records from Moore’s private collection went on sale at London’s World Of Echo in Bethnal Green last year. The selection included “a broad range of genres, spanning multiple variants of jazz, noise, hardcore, black metal, ethnographic, punk and post-punk, no-wave, krautrock, ambient, electronic and the avant-garde.”