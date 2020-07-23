Sonic Youth’s ‘From The Basement’ performance made available online for first time

Sonic Youth‘s ‘From The Basement’ performance has been made available to watch online for the first time.

Back in May, producer Nigel Godrich announced that he would be sharing archival footage from his independent live performance series From The Basement online for the first time.

Over the past couple months, clips and full sets featuring Radiohead, PJ Harvey, Queens Of The Stone Age, Fleet Foxes, and and many others have been appearing on the From The Basement YouTube channel.

Today (July 23), Sonic Youth’s performance from 2007 recorded during the group’s tour behind their 14th studio album ‘Rather Ripped’, has been uploaded in full to the channel.

Watch the performance in full below:

In March, Sonic Youth released archive recordings of 12 live shows from throughout their career.

The iconic noise rock band formed in 1981 and split in 2011, following Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore’s separation.

The band shared some glimpses into their live show over the years, releasing the 12 live sets on their Bandcamp page. The gigs documented included a show at New York’s CBGB’s in 1988, San Francisco’s The Warfield in 1993, and a ‘Daydream Nation’ gig in Glasgow in 2007.

Also among the recordings is the band’s final US show, recorded at Brooklyn’s Williamsburg Waterfront in 2011. You can find all of the new releases on Sonic Youth’s Bandcamp page.

Meanwhile, Thurston Moore has shared a new song called ‘Canteloupe’.

The former-Sonic Youth impresario’s latest single comes ahead of the release of his new album ‘By The Fire’, which is due out September 25 via his own Daydream Library Series label.