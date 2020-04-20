Listen to three rare releases from Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo

Lee Ranaldo has uploaded three rare releases to Bandcamp – listen to them below.

The Sonic Youth co-founder shared two full-length projects – ‘DEMONS: MUSIC FOR STAGE AND SCREEN’, which is a limited Switzerland CD release from 2004, and ‘Scriptures Of The Golden Eternity, a collection of live solo recordings from 1988 and 1989, released on vinyl in 1993.

“Stray tracks and hard to find releases, which will probably change up from time to time…” Ranaldo’s Bandcamp banner reads.

Listen to the two albums below:

<a href="http://leeranaldo1.bandcamp.com/album/demons-music-for-stage-and-screen">DEMONS: MUSIC FOR STAGE AND SCREEN by Lee Ranaldo</a>

<a href="http://leeranaldo1.bandcamp.com/album/scriptures-of-the-golden-eternity">Scriptures of the Golden Eternity by Lee Ranaldo</a>

He also shared a cover of Hanatarash’s ‘My Dad Is Car’, from the 1995 Hanatarsh tribute album ‘Snake is Long, Don’t Fall The Audio Hole (My Father Said)’.

<a href="http://leeranaldo1.bandcamp.com/track/my-dad-is-car-hanatarash-cover">My Dad Is Car (Hanatarash cover) by Lee Ranaldo</a>

The new music comes after Thurston Moore shared a previously unreleased track from Thurston Moore Group called ‘Instant Transcendent Conjecture’ on Bandcamp last week.

Last month, the band, who formed in 1981 and split in 2011, following Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore’s separation, released archive recordings of 12 live shows from throughout their career.

The gigs documented included a show at New York’s CBGB’s in 1988, San Francisco’s The Warfield in 1993, and a ‘Daydream Nation’ gig in Glasgow in 2007.

Meanwhile, hundreds of records from Moore’s private collection went on sale at London’s World Of Echo in Bethnal Green last year. The selection included “a broad range of genres, spanning multiple variants of jazz, noise, hardcore, black metal, ethnographic, punk and post-punk, no-wave, krautrock, ambient, electronic and the avant-garde.”