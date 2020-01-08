Sonos sues Google over alleged speaker patent infringement

Sonos has sued Google in two federal court systems in the US over the latter’s alleged infringement of a number of Sonos’ audio technology patents.

The speaker company have accused both Google and Amazon of knowingly infringing on their patented technology — Sonos says it believes Google and Amazon had each violated roughly 100 of their patents — but have only launched legal action against the former at this stage as they “couldn’t risk battling two tech giants in court at once” (via The New York Times).

Sonos have accused Google of specifically infringing on five of its patents, including technology that allows wireless speakers to connect and synchronise with one another, in the development of its own smart speakers, including the Google Home series.

“Google has been blatantly and knowingly copying our patented technology,” Sonos chief executive Patrick Spence said in a statement to the New York Times. “Despite our repeated and extensive efforts over the last few years, Google has not shown any willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution. We’re left with no choice but to litigate.”

Sonos is seeking financial damages and a ban on the sale of Google’s speakers, smartphones and laptops in the US.

Responding to the allegations, Google spokesman Jose Castaneda told The New York Times that Google disputed the allegations, saying that the company and Sonos had discussed both companies’ intellectual property for a number of years.

“We are disappointed that Sonos brought these lawsuits instead of continuing negotiations in good faith,” he said. “We dispute these claims and will defend them vigorously.”

Amazon spokeswoman Natalie Hereth also said the company had not infringed on Sonos’ technology.

“The Echo family of devices and our multi-room music technology were developed independently by Amazon.”