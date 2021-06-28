Sons Of Kemet, Claud, TV Priest and more to play Pitchfork Paris 2021

Pitchfork Paris have announced their 2021 line-up, featuring Sons Of Kemet, TV Priest, Claud and more – see the full schedule below.

The announcement comes alongside the news of a first ever London-based Pitchfork Festival, set to take place the previous week in November.

Pitchfork Paris will run from November 15-21 across multiple venues across the city, and also feature a show on Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth’s joint European tour.

See the full Pitchfork Paris 2021 line-up, which also features Shygirl, Bartees Strange and more, below. Tickets are on sale here, with separate tickets for each event.

The first ever Pitchfork London festival, held from November 10-14, will also feature Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth alongside Black Midi, Moses Boyd, Stereolab, Girl Band, Iceage and many more.

Elsewhere across the five-day festival, Stereolab and Girl Band will play The Roundhouse (November 14), Tirzah will headline an event across three East London venues on Saturday 13, while Black Midi will play the Southbank Centre on the previous evening.

Last week, it was revealed that France is set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor events this month.

From June 30, events in the country will be able to operate at 100 per cent capacity for fans who have either been fully vaccinated or can present proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Current attendances for outdoor events are set at a capacity of 5,000 people, but those will be removed from next week. Indoor events will still operate at 75 per cent capacity.