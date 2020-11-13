The sons of members from Stone Temple Pilots, Guns N’ Roses and Metallica have formed a new psychedelic hard rock band.

Suspect208 features the sons of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Today (November 13) the group group released their debut single ‘Long Awaited’.

Noah Weiland takes up lead vocals, Tye Trujillo plays bass, and London Hudson (son of Slash) plays drums. The band is completed by guitarist Niko Tsangaris, who is also in the band Classless Act with Hudson.

As Consequence Of Sound notes, Noah and London’s fathers were bandmates in the now-defunct supergroup Velvet Revolver.

In a 2018 interview, London recalled first seeing his father, Slash, perform with the band. “Seeing that many people at the [Velvet Revolver] shows was kind of crazy, and how they all just worshipped [the band],” London told the Appetite For Distortion podcast (via Blabbermouth). “Then going on the last GN’R tour, and seeing all those people who still like him for much older stuff, is when it really clicked [how famous my dad is].”

Earlier in the summer, Slash gave an update on new Guns N’ Roses music, confirming that the band have been working on material while on enforced downtime due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Slash said that he hadn’t been collaborating with anyone else during the period and that he was “basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns and whatnot”.

Guns N’ Roses last album was 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’.