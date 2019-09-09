WANT WANT WANT.

Sony has unveiled a limited edition Walkman to mark the device’s 40th anniversary – and it’s a perfect blend of the old and new.

Upon initial inspection, the new NW-A100TPS looks seemingly identical to the gadget that became an invaluable part of life for music lovers in the ’80s and 90s.

But if users open the cover, it soon becomes clear that the tape is simply appearing as a nifty graphic on a 3.6″ inch display.

Unveiled at the IFA 2019 Trade Show in Berlin, the new digital device is also able to hold thousands of songs and boasts an impressive a 26-hour battery life.

As well as being powered by Android, the new Walkman also boasts a S-Master HX digital amplifier to provide high-resolution audio. A retro twist also comes in the vinyl processor, allowing tracks to sound like they’re being spun on a turntable.

The new device boasts 16GB of storage and will go on sale for roughly £400 in November this year.

Sony said in a statement: “Take a trip down memory lane with the 40th anniversary edition. Not everything was better back then, so you can enjoy the best of both worlds with the heritage design of Walkman whilst having cutting edge technology at your fingertips.”