Soojin makes solo debut with fierce music video for ‘AGASSY’

South Korean singer Soojin has made her solo debut with ‘AGASSY’, from her new mini-album of the same title.

For the music video of ‘AGASSY’, Soojin employs traditional Korean motifs, wearing a modernised version of the hanbok and more. The song itself also draws on traditional Korean music.

“Among the red flowers / Like a butterfly landing, la-la-la, eh / On my collar fluttering, eh / Flapping like wings flying, la-la-la,” she sings on her new single.

‘AGASSY’ is also the title of her new solo mini-album, which features six tracks. Among the songs on the project, Soojin has said that she is “most attached” to the track ‘Sunset’.

“This song beautifully captures the time spent with a loved one as the day fades, filled with pleasant daydreams of meeting that special someone,” she said, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “When I encountered the song, it allowed me to imagine the journey of meeting fans in a delightful way.”

“I put most emphasis on ‘revealing myself’ and conveying it with the lyrics,” Soojin added. “Before, I have shown rather charismatic and strong sides of myself, but this time, I decided to reveal a different side of myself.”

‘AGASSY’ is Soojin’s first release since she left K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE in August 2021. Her departure from the act came months after the singer became the subject of bullying allegations by former classmates.