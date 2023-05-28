Sophie Ellis Bexter on the UK’s shortlist for Eurovision 2024

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is on the shortlist to become the UK’s entry to Eurovision 2024, according to a source.

The country was represented by Mae Muller at this month’s home competition in Liverpool, scoring just a few points.

As Mail Online report, a source believes that only one name is currently being touted for next year’s entry.

The source said: A source shared: “At the moment there is only one artist on the BBC’s list for Eurovision 2024, and they don’t intend to add to it.

“Sophie Ellis-Bextor is seen as the ideal fit for the contest – she’s a great singer and performer, and she is already known to audiences, both straight and gay, across Europe.”

Speaking to NME backstage after her performance at Liverpool’s Eurovision Village on ‘EuroEve’, the night before the Song Contest’s Grand Final in the city (Friday, May 12), Ellis-Bextor discussed her chances of appearing as the UK’s entry in 2024.

“I think doing it is an amazing opportunity, and that Mae Muller will smash it, but it was never the right thing at the right time – and I’m a big believer in serendipity like that,” she said.

She continued: “Recent times have seen Eurovision artists release amazing songs outside of it and these amazing careers being launched. Sam Ryder’s approach to it last year where we always just so positive and upbeat just saw him really seize the opportunity a bit. This is Ukraine’s Eurovision but held here, so it has other themes going on. It’s not just literally about who’s got a funny outfit on. It’s about linking people together and supporting each other.”