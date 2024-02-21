Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces North American tour dates for 2024

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced details of a US tour, following the new-found success of ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’.

The announcement that the British singer will be hitting the road for US tour dates comes following the resurgence of her 2001 hit, namely due to its feature in the infamous final scene of Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

Since the film’s release at the end of 2023, it has become a viral hit on TikTok and even entered the Billboard Hot 100 – her first-ever song to chart in the US. It also climbed the UK single charts, peaking at Number Two last month.

Now, Ellis-Bextor will be playing the song, as well as other hit tracks from her discography live later this spring, with seven performances scheduled across the US.

The tour will kick off on May 30, with an opening show at August Hall in San Francisco, and continues the following night (31) with a stop at The Observatory North Park in San Diego.

From there, the remainder of the live shows will run across the first half of June, with the first being held at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC (June 3), followed by scheduled dates in Boston and Philadelphia.

The singer’s previously announced New York City show at Webster Hall is also included in the tour dates, set for June 6, although tickets for the gig have already sold out. The final stop on the Spring 2024 tour is a performance at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto.

Visit here for tickets and find a full list of upcoming shows below.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2024 North American tour dates are:

MAY

30 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

31 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

JUNE

3 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall [SOLD OUT]

8 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Following the resurgence of ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, Ellis-Bextor took to the stage at the BAFTA Film Awards over the weekend to perform the 2001 track. She also made her debut on US television by performing the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

The singer also spoke with NME recently about the new-found success the song is having, and what it is like to finally receive her flowers in the US.

“That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” she said. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is.”

She continued: “The glamour of being big in America would have meant a lot of time away, and I’d rather go where there are already things happening. I had an absolute ball with the first record in Latin America, South East Asia and all these places – but if this ends up being something that takes me there now then let’s see what happens.”