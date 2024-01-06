Sophie Ellis-Bextor calls ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ revival “spectacular”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has responded to the revival of her song ‘Murder on the Dancefloor” after its appearance in Saltburn, calling it “spectacular”.

The singer’s 2001 hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ was used in comedy and psychological thriller Saltburn, in a NSFW scene featuring lead actor Barry Keoghan dancing naked. Its use in the film has shot the song to Number 8 in the UK Charts this week.

Speaking to BBC News about the news, Ellis-Bextor said the revival was “beautiful”.

“It actually feels really magical. And if I’m honest, I don’t think I’ve completely processed it really,” she said. “It’s extraordinary. It’s a song I’ve been singing for over 20 years, I still love singing it.

“I love the way people react when I do it live. But for new people to be discovering it, for it to be making new memories with people is kind of beautiful.”

The musician also admitted that whilst she knew the song would be used in a nude scene, she never expected it to re-enter the charts.

“One of the things I never prepared for is the fact that when you release anything into the world, any new music, it goes off and has its own journey,” she said. “And you’re along for the ride a bit, it also goes places you’re not expecting to go.”

“So what’s happened with the song and how it’s got new people who weren’t even alive the first time it came out listening to it, it’s just spectacular.”

Ellis-Bextor has previously said she “wasn’t quite prepared for the visual” of Keoghan’s dancing scene:

“Seeing it written down as a premise is different,” she said. “I mean, Barry really went for it. And it’s, like, the whole song!”

“I didn’t really know exactly how it would play in terms of the role it was in the movie until I saw it at the screening, but I absolutely loved it,” she continued. “I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it.”

Keoghan has since come out to say he was hesitant about filming the infamous ending. “The initial thing was about me having no clothes on. I’m a bit ehhh,” the actor said. “But after take one, I was ready to go.”

Last month, Charli XCX wrote about her love of the “absolutely fabulous” screenplay for Saltburn, a film she sees as a “homage to the gay gothic genre”.

“[Director Emerald Fennell] understands the moreishness of pop culture sprinkled with high art and explores the depth of emptiness in language with literal LOL results most evident with Rosamund Pike giving us absolutely nothing and EVERYTHING with her delivery of the line “Bliss!”, Charli wrote.

“And, honestly, what would 2023 even BE without Barry Keoghan slurping Jacob Elordi’s cum from a drain?!”