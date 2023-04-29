Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Charlotte Church and more to perform at official Liverpool Eurovision 2023 village

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Charlotte Church are among the names who have been lined up to perform at the official Eurovision 2023 village in Liverpool.

According to the official website, the Eurovision Village, located in Pier Head, “is the first port of call for anyone touching down in the city and hoping to soak up as much Eurovision atmosphere as possible”. A nine day programme of events will be taking place, kicking off on May 5 and running until the day of the final on May 13. The Eurovision Village is set to offer a mix of one-off shows, live performances, DJ sets and special guest appearances.

A unique area – Discover Ukraine – will be dedicated to celebrating Ukrainian creatives, with a range of European food and drink available across the site. It was promised when the UK was confirmed to be hosting Eurovision on Ukraine’s behalf due to the ongoing Russian invasion that Ukraine’s win would be reflected in the shows.

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra will be opening the village as part of the ‘Welcome To Eurotopia’ event. “We have never been to Liverpool before and you know, performing where the Beatles themselves started will be very inspiring,” said the band’s lead singer Oleh Psiuk. “We believe that this year’s organisers of Eurovision 2023 will be able to best convey the Ukrainian atmosphere in the design of the show in Liverpool.”

All Eurovision Village events will be free apart from on the day of the final, where tickets are priced at £15 each.

The programme of events will also include a showing of King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 as part of a royal-themed day and an opera night. Ellis-Bextor and Church will be performing on May 12 on a day titled ‘EuroEve’, which will be the last ever performance from Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon.

Meanwhile, the final day will play host to performances from Katrina, formerly of 1997 Eurovision winners Katrina And The Waves, and Vengaboys.

In other news, it was announced earlier this week that Frankie Goes To Hollywood will reunite to open the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, performing with its classic line-up for the first time since 1987 in the band’s hometown of Liverpool in England.

Mae Muller will represent the UK with ‘I Wrote A Song’. The Eurovision final – which will be screened in UK cinemas for the first time in history – will feature performances by Sam Ryder, Kalush Orchestra, Netta and more.