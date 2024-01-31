Sophie Ellis-Bextor to perform at the BAFTAs

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform at the 77th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) next month.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the British Academy has announced that Ellis-Bextor will be performing her 2001 hit song, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, which has recently enjoyed a massive resurgence thanks to its inclusion in Saltburn.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant for the first time, and is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on February 18.

‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ went viral late last year after the wide release of Saltburn, which ends with Barry Keoghan dancing nude in a mansion, soundtracked by the Ellis-Bextor classic. Ellis-Bextor is now set to release ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ on vinyl for first time following its revival.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor recently spoke with NME about the return of ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, and the track only now receiving its flowers in the US despite having released two decades ago.

“That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” she said. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is.”

She continued: “The glamour of being big in America would have meant a lot of time away, and I’d rather go where there are already things happening. I had an absolute ball with the first record in Latin America, South East Asia and all these places – but if this ends up being something that takes me there now then let’s see what happens.”

In a four-star review of Saltburn, NME wrote: ‘Emerald Fennell’s rich tapestry gradually unravels, and we lurch, bow tie askew, half-empty bottle of Dom Pérignon clutched in one hand, towards a gripping finale. Saltburn isn’t the most talked-about party of the year, but you shouldn’t miss it all the same.”