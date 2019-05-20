Another pop star has revealed a secret ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

"We fought the white walkers!! "

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has become the latest famous face to reveal their cameo in Game of Thrones.

As the show drew to a close last night, the ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ singer revealed that she and husband Richard Jones of The Feeling appeared in episode three The Long Night. Posting on Instagram, she shared a photo that showed her in full army regalia – playing one of the countless soldiers who were tasked with protecting Winterfell from the Army of the Dead.

“We fought the white walkers!! When @gameofthrones was filming the final season, @richardjonesface and I went to be extras. It was SO FUN. You couldn’t see us on the telly in the battle of episode 3, but I can assure you we gave it our all,” she wrote.

“R was very jealous of my armour but then again, he had dragon glass. Here’s to the northern army! Sad to see GOT finish but it’s been fun seeing the epic tale unfold.”

This comes after a cast of other famous faces revealed their cameos in the final season – including architect Bjarke Ingels, It’s Always Sunny… co creator Rob McElhenney and Foals’ Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, made a cameo in the show’s penultimate season, before his grisly fate was later revealed.

While the final episode of Thrones won’t officially air in the UK tonight, it has already proved to be divisive among fans.

It also attracted unwanted headlines when fans noticed a water bottle that had been left in shot, only weeks after a misplaced coffee cup caught the attention of eagle-eyed viewers.