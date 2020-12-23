Sophie Ellis-Bextor says she’s “halfway through” finishing her new album

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed that she’s “halfway through” finishing her new album.

The news comes after the singer-songwriter dropped her greatest hits album ‘Songs From The Kitchen Disco’ last month.

Speaking in a new interview, Ellis-Bextor said she’s now feeling “positive and optimistic” while working on her seventh studio album.

“I’m halfway through making a new album and I think I want to look forward again,” she told The Sun. “Next year I want to feel positive and optimistic about what’s happening in the future.”

The ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ singer added that she’s changing up the style of her new music because she’s “done enough singing about fancying people in clubs”.

“I’ve done enough dining out on what I did in the past with the discos,” she said. “What we’re doing is sort of quite proggy pop.

“I do love dance music but I want my albums to reflect where I am at and I’ve done enough of singing about fancying people in clubs. It’s just not really how I live my life any more, as people can tell from my kitchen discos.”

Back in October, Ellis-Bextor shared a cover of Kate Bush‘s ‘Wuthering Heights’ for Halloween.

The singer covered a series of songs on IG Live for All Hallows’ Eve, which included a reworking of Bush’s 1978 classic.

“From our Halloween kitchen disco after-party – just a usual story of a ghost trying to persuade her old lover to let her in through the window, here’s Wuthering Heights,” Ellis-Bextor said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Skepta and Sophie Ellis-Bextor teamed up last year for a special live performance of the former’s track ‘Love Me Not’.

The song, which samples Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, features on the Tottenham MC’s fifth album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’.