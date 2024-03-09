Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Amazons, Heartworms and more added to Truck Festival 2024 line-up

Truck Festival have announced a slew of new names for this year’s event, including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Amazons and Heartworms.

The festival is set to return to Oxford’s Hill Farm from July 25-28 and will be headlined by Jamie T, Wet Leg, The Streets and Idles. It will also be Wet Leg’s first UK festival headline set.

“Oh wow – I’m incredibly excited to be playing this year’s Truck Festival!” said Ellis-Bextor in a press release. “To be on a line-up with so many amazing artists is wonderful, and I can’t wait to party with you all under the sunshine.”

The Amazons, who have become regulars at Truck over the years, added: “We’re thrilled to be returning to Truck this summer. It’s a festival that holds a special place in our hearts as the first main stage we ever played. It’s time for another milestone this year, in front of one of the best crowds in the UK.”

Also joining the line-up are The K’s, Overpass, Vlure, Personal Trainer, The Clockworks, Balancing Act, Sofy, Chilli Jenson, Mouth Culture, Snake Eyes and more.

Joining them over the course of the festival, which takes place from July 25-28 at Hill Farm, Oxford, will be: The Kooks, Declan McKenna, Yard Act, Holly Humberstone, Sea Girls, Black Honey, Peace, The Snuts, Soft Play, The Mysterines, Sundara Karma, English Teacher, The Magic Gang, Bob Vylan, Katy B, and many more.

Speaking about the latest lineup additions, Festival Director Matt Harrap said: “That’s right, we’ve got more! With less than 150 days to go till we open the doors to Truck 2024, we’re delighted to welcome some more amazing names to the lineup across the weekend – from long-time Truck favourites, to some of our favourite new bands causing waves across the UK and some bonafide summer legends.

“We’re already planning the moment we get the glam out to ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ thanks to Sophie Ellis-Bextor joining the party (we won’t be replicating Barry Keoghan’s dancing thank you very much) and to have names such as The Amazons, Heartworms, The K’s, Overpass and SOFY joining the bill only makes Truck 2024 even bigger. Amazing headline names, history-making moments and the silly laugh-out-loud fun that makes Truck the community it is – we can’t wait to be at Hill Farm now. We’ll see you there!”

You can find tickets here.

Also playing at the festival are the Oxford Symphony Orchestra. Back in 2023, a crowd at the festival went viral for moshing to the orchestra performing in the rain.

Songs given the moshpit treatment included the orchestra’s versions of John Williams’ ‘Indiana Jones Theme’ and Gioachino Rossini’s ‘William Tell Overture’.

Last year’s festival was headlined by Royal Blood, Alt-J, Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats.