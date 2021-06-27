Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Vengaboys and more announced for Mighty Hoopla Weekender

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Vengaboys and a plethora of pop staples have been announced as part of the lineup for next year’s Mighty Hoopla Weekender.
The “live, pop star-filled line-up” also boasts the likes of B*witched, Nadine Coyle, Samantha Mumba and Liberty X, it was announced earlier this month.
First announced back in April, the Mighty Hoopla Weekender has been organised by the same team behind the annual one-day London event, with its four-day seaside counterpart kicking off on January 28, 2022, at Butlin’s, Bognor Regis.
In addition to its sparkling live music bill, the likes of Charlotte Church, Sink The Pink, Guilty Pleasures, Savage Disco and The Grand Presents… will all host events.
And, as promised in the original announcement, the event looks to host themed pool parties, ’90s raves, a House Gospel Choir Revue, “power ballad brunches”, costume parlours, secret discos, late-night film screenings, bingo, comedy nights and more.
Full event details and tickets can be found here, with the full lineup below.
Upon the event’s announcement, the festival’s Johnno Burgess recalled the first Mighty Hoopla event in 2016.
“Our weekender event at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis is still talked about with a fervent passion by all who attended,” he said.
“The resort gives us the opportunity to stage late night performances across the venues and day time fun in the theatres, cinemas and swimming pools.
“Our amazing audience all stay on site with us for the whole weekend too. Don’t forget your toothbrush!”
The Mighty Hoopla Weekender lineup is:
Sophie Ellis Bextor
The Vengaboys
B*Witched
Nadine Coyle
Samantha Mumba
Liberty X
Snap!
Ultra Nate
Livin’ Joy
Artful Dodger
Vula
Charlotte Church
Sink The Pink
House Gospel Choir
Fleetmac Wood
Guilty Pleasures
Jayde Adams
The Grand
Old Dirty Brasstards
The Glory
Savage Disco
Diane Chorley
The Cocoa Butter Club
Ultimate Power
The Karaoke Hole
U OK Hun?
Jungle Kitty
Hungama
Cat Face
John Sizzle
Ruby Murray
Joshua James
Neil Prince
Tete Bang
Jonjo Jury