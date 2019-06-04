Sophie Ellis-Bextor wants to perform Skepta song she’s sampled on with him

'Love Me Not' features a sample of the pop star's hit 'Murder On The Dancefloor'

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has responded to Skepta sampling her hit single ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ on his new album, ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’.

The sample appears on the track ‘Love Me Not’, with the track ending on a snippet of Ellis-Bextor singing the chorus.

After the grime MC spoke about the sample in a new interview, the pop star shared her thoughts on what he’d done with her work. Hello @Skepta ! Of course I’ve heard the track – I approved the sample and I LOVE what you’ve done with Murder,” she wrote.

Ellis-Bextor added that she wanted to recreate ‘Love Me Not’ on stage, writing: “So good. Let’s do it live sometime.”

“Wow thank you,” Skepta later replied. “This has made my day.”

‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ was released on Friday (May 31) and follows Skepta’s Mercury Prize-winning 2016 album ‘Konnichiwa’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Although album five lacks the narrative that made ‘Konnichiwa’ so compelling (a victory lap for grime’s commercial renaissance, it also reasserted his DIY credentials), this sounds like a record from a rapper with gallons of creative juice in the tank.”

The MC is set to headline this year’s Field Day festival in north London this weekend (June 7). Jorja Smith will headline on Saturday (June 8), and both will be joined by the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, Deerhunter, Jungle, Diplo, JPEGMAFIA, Todd Terje, Pusha-T, Octavian, and more across the two days.

Skepta recently appeared on a new version of Octavian’s ‘Bet’, alongside Michael Phantom. The song followed the release of Skepta’s Wiley diss track, ‘Wish You Were Here’.