Sophie Ellis-Bextor warns fans over fake AI scam featuring her music

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has warned fans about a recent AI scam that features her music.

The musician took to Instagram yesterday (February 24) to warn fans about a recent AI-generated scam that created a fake social media advert and features her music.

Her 2001 hit, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, which recently featured in the charts again following its appearance in the infamous final scene of Netflix hit Saltburn, had been re-created using an AI VoiceOver generator and used in several fake Instagram adverts.

On her Instagram Stories, Ellis-Bextor wrote: “I’ve been made aware there is a scam advert going around with footage of me and an AI generated voiceover of me.

“Please don’t trust anything I don’t post on my own Insta. So sorry to anyone who thought it was real and thanks to all who messaged me and let me know.”

There was later a second post in which Bextor wrote: “these adverts are a scam” after others using her music encouraged Instagram users to enter their credit card details.

Since Saltburn’s release at the end of 2023, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ has become a viral hit on TikTok and even entered the Billboard Hot 100 – her first-ever song to chart in the US. It also climbed the UK single charts, peaking at Number Two last month.

On the back of that, Ellis-Bextor will be playing the song, as well as other hit tracks from her discography, live later this spring, with seven performances scheduled across the US.

The tour will kick off on May 30, with an opening show at August Hall in San Francisco, and continues the following night (31) with a stop at The Observatory North Park in San Diego.

From there, the remainder of the live shows will run across the first half of June, with the first being held at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC (June 3), followed by scheduled dates in Boston and Philadelphia.

The singer’s previously announced New York City show at Webster Hall is also included in the tour dates, set for June 6, although tickets for the gig have already sold out. The final stop on the Spring 2024 tour is a performance at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto.

Visit here for tickets and find a full list of upcoming shows below.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2024 North American tour dates are: