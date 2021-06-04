SOPHIE’s brother reveals plans to posthumously release music

SOPHIE‘s brother has revealed plans around posthumously releasing the artist’s yet-to-be-heard music from the vault.

Speaking to Billboard, Ben Long said “there are literally hundreds of tracks” of SOPHIE’s that the artist’s estate could potentially release.

According to the publication, what material gets released is an ongoing discussion between SOPHIE’s family and the artist’s labels, Transgressive Records and Future Classic. However, Long said the decisions rests on the family – himself, his parents and his two sisters.

“The idea SOPHIE and I discussed many times was to do one abstract experimental album and then a pop record — this was going to be the pop one — and to keep going on that cycle for years,” Long said.

“I don’t want to be like, ‘We’re going to put everything out,’ because sometimes SOPHIE didn’t want it to or it wasn’t finished. But it was quite clear with a lot of songs, just from the fact that we had been working on them and mixing the album, that I know the direction a lot of things were supposed to be going.”

Long also said there’s potential to work with SOPHIE’s numerous collaborators on the unreleased material.

“It’s always good to have an extra pair of ears,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there who SOPHIE really trusted and who knew SOPHIE’s vision. I feel like it’s not just on me.”

As for a timeline on when fans can expect the music to be released, Long said it’s too soon to lock in any details.

“There are many, many discussions to be had,” he said. “The most important thing for us is doing right by SOPHIE — putting stuff out that SOPHIE was happy with and would want to be out.”

SOPHIE died earlier this year in a “sudden accident” in Athens, where the artist was living. SOPHIE was 34 years old.

An array of SOPHIE’s collaborators, friends and other artists paid tribute to the pop music icon, including lengthy statements from A.G. Cook and Charli XCX.

Some of SOPHIE’s work for other artists have already been released since the artist’s passing, including production on Basside’s ‘Fuck It Up’ EP.

Last month, friends and collaborators of SOPHIE launched a new art auction titled ‘God Is Trans’, with all proceeds going to the Trans Justice Funding Project.