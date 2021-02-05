Sorry have announced a new live album, ‘A Night At The Windmill’, to benefit the independent London venue Windmill Brixton.

The band, who released their debut album ‘925’ last year, are raising money for the south London venue, which is being supported by the Music Venue Trust’s #SaveOurVenues fundraising campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘A Night At The Windmill’ will be released on March 12, featuring live recordings of the band performing at the Windmill Brixton during their socially distanced show at the venue on October 7. Physical copies of the live album – limited to 500 copies – will be released via Domino Records.

All proceeds from sales of ‘A Night At The Windmill’ will be donated to the venue. The live album is available to purchase for £20 on vinyl over on Sorry’s Bandcamp page, while a £925-priced digital option is also available for those who are willing to make a very generous donation to the Windmill Brixton.

A separate crowdfunder for the Windmill Brixton is also still in operation, having raised over £65,000 so far of its overall £72,000 target.

The venue remains on the #SaveOurVenues campaign’s ‘Red List’, which is supporting those independent grassroots music venues in the UK which are under the most imminent threat of permanent closure due to the live music shutdown.

Back in May Sorry were among the artists who featured on a fundraising compilation which was put together to benefit the Music Venue Trust and NHS Charities Together.