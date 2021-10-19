Sorry postpone UK tour next month

Sorry have postponed their UK tour next month due to “a scheduling conflict around new music”.

The London band, who released their debut album ‘925’ in March 2020, announced the news via Twitter earlier today (October 19). They said they are currently unable to confirm new dates but will be “back with you soon”.

“We’re sorry to announce the postponement of our tour next month due to a scheduling conflict around new music. After the postponements and cancellations of live dates around our first album due to covid this really sucks ass to not get to start this run in a few weeks time,” a note on their Twitter reads.

Really sad to have to do this… but we wanna finish the album for you xoxo <3 pic.twitter.com/9ASAxcqlmk — SORRY (@sorrybanduk) October 19, 2021

See the original dates below:

NOVEMBER 2021

7 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

8 – Cambridge, Portland Arms

9 – York, The Fulford Arms

11 – Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

13 – Middlesbrough, Westgarth Social Club

14 – Glasgow, The Hug and Pint

15 – Liverpool, Shipping Forecast

17 – Manchester, YES

18 – Birmingham, The Hare And Hounds

19 – Oxford, Jericho Tavern

20 – Norwich, Voodoo Daddy’s Showroom

22 – Margate, Elsewhere

23 – Brighton, Green Door Store

24 – Bath, Moles

26 – Southampton, Heartbreakers

27 – Exeter, Exeter Phoenix

30 – London, Jazz Cafe

It’s not clear at present how tickets will be honoured moving forward or whether refunds will be issued. Follow SORRY’s social media to keep on top of developments.

Earlier this year the band released a new EP, ‘Twixtustwain’, which the band told NME was “claustrophobic” and “intense”.

“There’s always been a feeling of circling dread to Sorry’s music, but here the anxiety is ramped up,” wrote NME‘s Gary Ryan in a four-star review. “Again teaming up with producer James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T) who also co-helmed ‘925’, ‘Twixtustwain’ contains more electronic experimental sketches rather than the full-blown warped pop of their debut. Yet Lorenz and co-writer Louis O’Bryen’s queasy ennui remains just as potently beguiling and inventive.”