Sorry share new bittersweet single, ‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’

Sorry have unveiled a new single ‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ – check it out below.

It’s said to be the “first taste of a future fuller release slated for later in the year” according to a press statement.

Speaking about the new song and its accompanying video, Sorry’s Asha Lorenz said: “‘There’s So Many People..’ is supposed to be a bit of a sad-funny love song!

“When we’re out of love we can feel detached and think ‘oh we’ll never be in love again… cry, cry’ but also try and laugh a bit… It’s easy to laugh or think you’ll never be THAT person then the next moment you can feel like the loneliest person in the world.”

‘There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved’ is the first new music from the band since the ‘Twixtustwain’ EP arrived in 2021, alongside the official digital release of their brace of 2017 mixtapes ‘Home Demo/ns Vol I’. and ‘Home Demo/ns Vol. II’.

Listen to the new track here:

Sorry will embark on a run of support dates with Sleaford Mods in the US (as well as their own LA headline show on April 27), before heading off on a headline UK tour this summer – which includes a hometown show at London’s Jazz Cafe on June 21.

You can get tickets for Sorry’s US shows here and their UK ones here.

Sorry’s live dates are as follows:

APRIL

27 – El Cid, Los Angeles

28 – Teragram, Los Angeles*

29 – Teragram, Los Angeles*

30 – Casbah, San Diego*

MAY

3 – Great American Music Hall, San Francisco*

5 – Wonder Ballroom, Portland*

6 – Neumos, Seattle*

7 – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver*

11 – Thalia Hall, Chicago*

12 – Ace Of Cups, Columbus*

13 – Grog Shop, Cleveland*

14 – Phoenix, Toronto*

18 – Irving, New York*

19 – Foundry, Philadelphia*

20 – Sinclair, Boston*

21 – Black Cat, Washington*

28 – Wide Awake Festival, London

31 – The Jericho Tavern, Oxford

JUNE

1 – Phoenix, Exeter

2 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

4 – Heartbreakers, Southampton

6 – The Green Door Store, Brighton

7 – Voodoo Daddy’s, Norwich

8 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

9 – The Hug And Pint, Glasgow

10 -Shipping Forecast, Liverpool

13 – The Fulford Arms, York

14 – Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield

15 – YES, Manchester

16 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge

18 – Moles, Bath

21 – Jazz Cafe, London

24 – Leisure at Dreamland, Margate

30 – All Together Now Festival, Portlaw

AUGUST

13 – Sur Le Lac Festival, Eggersriet

NOVEMBER

2 – Electric Brixton, London

*supporting Sleaford Mods

“There’s always been a feeling of circling dread to Sorry’s music, but here the anxiety is ramped up,” wrote NME‘s Gary Ryan in a four-star review of their last EP.

“Again teaming up with producer James Dring (Gorillaz, Jamie T) who also co-helmed ‘925’, ‘Twixtustwain’ contains more electronic experimental sketches rather than the full-blown warped pop of their debut. Yet Lorenz and co-writer Louis O’Bryen’s queasy ennui remains just as potently beguiling and inventive.”