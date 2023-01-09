Soulja Boy defends Megan Thee Stallion, calls out rap community after Tory Lanez verdict

Soulja Boy has defended Megan Thee Stallion and slammed the hip-hop community for not showing her support, after Tory Lanez was found guilty last month of shooting Megan during an altercation in July 2020.

“Y’all n****s out here shooting bitches now?” Soulja said during an Instagram Live earlier this week. “And ain’t nobody saying nothing? I’m the only n**** in the whole rap game that’s going to say something? Okay, cool. Well, fuck you, Tory Lanez, you a bitch.”

The rapper went on to address those in the rap world that didn’t believe Megan’s allegation or outright defended Lanez after the accusations were made public. “Y’all straight sat there, watched that man shoot a bitch, and y’all ain’t say shit,” Soulja said. “Y’all n****s lame as fuck. Y’all n****s ain’t say shit. Y’all let that n**** just shoot that bitch. Fuck Tory Lanez.”

Soulja Boy blasts rap community for not supporting Megan Thee Stallion 😮https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/NNagJPQwue — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 9, 2023

Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan on December 23, ending a nine-day trial in a Los Angeles courtroom where she remained staunch in arguing that Lanez shot her in both feet during an incident in the early hours of July 12, 2020.

Lanez was found guilty of all three charged against him: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The rapper has long denied he shot Megan, but did not testify in his own defence during the trial. He will be sentenced on January 27, and faces more than 20 years in prison.

Megan delivered an emotional three-hour testimony during the trial, in which she described her anguish at having to relive the “torture” of the altercation through her pursuit of justice. While many supported Megan following her allegations against Lanez, she also faced doubt over the veracity of her claims from some in the rap world.

In November, a lyric on Drake and 21 Savage‘s collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ appeared to reference and undermine Megan’s allegations. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shot/But she still a stallion,” Drake raps during a verse on the album’s ninth song, ‘Circo Loco’. Megan responded by slamming those who used the incident for “clout” while casting doubt over her allegations.

“Stop using my shooting for clout,” Megan wrote in a tweet at the time. “Since when [the fuck] is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot… Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

In another tweet, Megan added: “When the… facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a n**** that SHOT A FEMALE.”

Soulja Boy himself has a history of being accused of violence against women. In early 2021, he was sued by a former personal assistant who accused the rapper of gender violence, infliction of emotional distress and multiple other offences. The woman accused Soulja Boy of engaging in abusive behaviour that included punching, kicking and throwing her, as well as sexual assault and threats of violence.

Later that year, a separate woman who said she was a former romantic partner of the rapper accused him of domestic violence, assault and sexual battery, among other charges. The lawsuit alleged that Soulja Boy assaulted the woman when she was pregnant, and she later experienced a miscarriage. He has denied the allegations against him.