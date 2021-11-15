Soulja Boy has responded to his viral Drake meme outburst

Soulja Boy has spoken about his viral 2019 Drake outburst, which later became a meme.

The rapper – real name DeAndre Cortez Way – was speaking on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God when the presenter said that Drake is “the biggest rapper in the world” at the time.

This led Soulja Boy to get up from his chair and vent his frustrations over the airwaves. “Draaake?” he said in disbelief. “The n**** that got bodied by Pusha T?

“Drake?! Y’all n****s better stop playing with me in here. Y’all talking about the light-skinned n**** from [Degrassi]?”

#souljaboy says he taught #drake everything he knows 👀>> what do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/d3F6nBAsOV — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) January 16, 2019

Claiming that he was personally responsible for Drake’s success, Soulja Boy added at the time: “Stop playing with me like I didn’t teach Drake everything he know. You didn’t hear Drake on his first song – [singing] ‘Tell me what’s really going on / Drizzy Drake back in this thing / I’m ready / What’s happenin’?‘

“That’s Soulja! That’s my bar! He copied my whole fucking flow! Word-for-word! Bar-for-bar!”

Now speaking with Charlamagne on his God’s Honest Truth show the rapper played down the outburst.

“It was all about Drizzy,” he told Charlamagne. “They caught me off guard with that question. Charla you caught me off guard with that statement.”

Meanwhile, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, apologised to Soulja Boy over the weekend after dropping the rapper’s verse from his latest album, ‘DONDA‘.

Shortly after the album’s release, Soulja gave an interview where he called Ye a “coward”.

In his recent appearance on Revolt‘s Drink Champs podcast, Ye said that the reason he left Soulja’s verse off the final cut was because his verse was “trash”.

But in a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye extended an olive branch to Soulja via text message, saying: “Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse.”

Soulja appeared to accept Ye’s apology, replying: “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”