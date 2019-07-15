Lucky boy

Soulja Boy has been released from prison after serving three months of an eight-month jail sentence.

The American rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was incarcerated earlier this year for a probation violation. It was in relation to a felony surrounding his arrest for a previous probation violation in December 2016, which stemmed from his December 2014 conviction of carrying a loaded firearm in public.

In February police found ammunition in the 28-year-old’s home. These items were banned as part of his probation relating to his past offence. Way was found guilty of possessing the ammunition and in April was sentenced to eight months in prison.

But, according to TMZ, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Way left prison in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 14) due to a combination of good behaviour, time served and overcrowding.

The raid in February of the ‘Crank That’ star’s home arose from claims that he had kidnapped and assaulted a woman. However, the investigation was dropped last month while Way was in prison after the Ventura County District Attorney stated there was not enough evidence to charge him [via Metro].

The claimant had alleged that Way had prevented her from leaving his home in Agoura Hills near Los Angeles by tying her up in a chair in his garage with an extension cord. She also claimed that he left her there for six hours.