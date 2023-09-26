Soulwax announce 2024 UK and European tour for first live shows in five years

Soulwax have shared details of their first set of live shows in five years, with a 13-date tour in the UK and Europe kicking off next year.

The Belgian electro-rock duo are bringing a full band to stages at venues across France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Belgium, with UK shows at London’s The Roundhouse and Manchester’s New Century Hall.

Soulwax’s latest album was 2018’s ‘Essential’. The duo comprising brothers David and Stephen Dewaele also make up 2ManyDJs and Despacio, a joint project with LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy.

News of Soulwax’s return to the stage comes at a milestone moment for the brothers who have just been awarded the ‘Outstanding Contribution To Music award In association With Merlin’ at this year’s AIM Awards, in recognition of their decades-spanning work and influence.

Tickets for Soulwax’s UK shows go on sale from 10am BST this Thursday (September 28) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. All other shows go on sale from 10am CET (9am BST) this Friday (September 29).

Soulwax UK and European tour 2024:

JANUARY

15 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 – Jan L’Aeronef, Lille, France

17 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France

19 – Huxley’s, Berlin, Germany

20 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany

21 – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands

23 – Sala La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

24 – Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

25 – Le Bikini, Toulouse, France

28 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris, France

29 – AB, Brussels, Belgium

FEBRUARY

02 – The Roundhouse, London, UK

03 – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

Late last year 2ManyDJs spoke to NME about the legacy of their ‘As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt.2′ mix, as well as the indie dance scene of 2002 and counting David Bowie as a fan.