Listen to Soulwax’s new remix of Fontaines D.C.’s ‘A Hero’s Death’

Soulwax have shared their remix of Fontaines D.C.’s ‘A Hero’s Death’ – you can listen to the duo’s new reworking of the Fontaines track below.

The original song is the title track from the Dublin band’s second album, which was released back in July.

Soulwax have turned their attention to ‘A Hero’s Death’ with their latest remix, with the Dewaele brothers saying in a statement about the track: “Whatever the part of the brain is that sparks the idea for a remix when you hear a great song, even though it doesn’t always work, it was definitely fully functional when we heard ‘A Hero’s Death’.”

You can hear Soulwax’s remix of Fontaines D.C.’s ‘A Hero’s Death’ below.

Soulwax are also releasing a limited run of hand-stamped vinyl of their ‘A Hero’s Death’ remix, which can be pre-ordered here.

Soulwax recently released the single ‘Empty Dancefloor’, which was written in response to nightclubs and music venues across the world being forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NME about the wider meaning behind the song, the duo’s David Dewaele said: “We get a lot of people telling us how much they miss that energy and feeling of being in a loud club and being amongst other people.

“People talk about the demise of other industries, it’s completely valid and a tragedy, but I’m completely confident that nightlife is going to bounce back like never before because the demand is so gigantic and the desire is so huge.”

Fontaines D.C., meanwhile, are currently at work on the follow-up to ‘A Hero’s Death’.