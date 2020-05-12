Soulwax to release new album based on rare classic synth

Soulwax are set to release a new album called ‘EMS Synthi 100 – DEEWEE Sessions Vol.01’.

David and Stephen Dewaele, who are also known as 2manydjs, created the new record and accompanying book in tribute to the classic rare synth EMS Synthi 100.

The duo joined forces with the University Of Ghent’s Institute For Psychoacoustics And Electronic Music (IPEM) to store the analogue instrument their DEEWEE studios, where EMS repair expert Constantin Papageorgiadis restored the piece of kit over the course of a year.

“It was our belief that there were tons of melodies and rhythms hidden within the machine, we just had to make it sing,” Soulwax explained. “A few of the compositions were written beforehand, with the Synthi 100 in mind, then translated onto it. A couple were created by just messing around for hours, and some of it is the machine randomly playing by itself, inspiring us to build onto its unique chaos.”

Comprised of six tracks, ‘EMS Synthi 100 – DEEWEE Sessions Vol.01’ will arrive on May 29 via DEEWEE alongside a 48-page book.

In a teaser visual for the album, the camera pans around the EMS Synthi 100 as it’s lit in various colours. It’s explained that “every sound on the record originates from this unit”, of which just 31 units were ever made.

You can watch the video above and see the album’s tracklist below.

1. Movement 1

2. Movement 2

3. Movement 3

4. Movement 4

5. Movement 5

6. Movement 6

In 2018, Soulwax returned with their Despacio project disco experience which also featured LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy.

Put together by Murphy and the Dewaele brothers, Despacio was designed to create the ultimate inclusive club listening experience. The trio played their pick of vinyl from throughout the ages with superior quality, with performances taking place at Glastonbury, All Points East festival and more.