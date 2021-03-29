Sound City launch broadcast talent competition Bandzai for new bands

Liverpool’s Sound City festival has launched a broadcast talent competition called Bandzai for undiscovered new bands.

Dubbed “the ultimate battle of the bands”, entrants will compete for a £10,000 prize, a spot on the lineup at this year’s Sound City and a feature part within scotts Menswear’s 2021 Xmas Live campaign, along with a record deal and a three-day recording session at the city’s Parr Street Studios.

“Whether you’re in a band or striking it solo, Bandzai is the welcoming home to show the world what you’ve got,” a press release for Bandzai reads.

Applications will be looked through by a panel of experts. Those on the panel are: Seye Adelekan (of Gorillaz), Carl Young (Vevo), Shell Zenner (BBC Introducing), Chris Taylor (Parr Street Studios), Julie Weir (Sony Music), Gareth Mellor (TuneCore) and Andrew Paul (Run On Records).

Haven’t applied for Bandzai! yet? We are officially extending the application deadline so you have more time to upload your videos so you can be in with a chance of winning £10,000 and many more prizes. What you waiting for? https://t.co/xHquQsog2x pic.twitter.com/VQoU4ww9AE — Liverpool Sound City (@SoundCity) March 29, 2021

“Broadcasting every week, Bandzai will be showing off those hand-selected artists looking to make a mark during a time where so many opportunities have been stripped away,” the press release continues. “Having fans vote in on their favourite performances, all filmed in their own unique way, the competition will continue until we are left with the very first Bandzai winner!”

Part entertainment show and part essential music discovery showcase, Bandzai will be broadcast via music streaming platform Guesthouse.

“This is an important event – artists have the unique chance to perform for big audiences on Guesthouse as they compete for the once in a lifetime opportunity, reaching people across the world with their music,” said Dave Pichilingi, founder of Sound City and Bandzai.

“We have been working closely with artists and producers over many years and this is something that can really help to connect artists and audiences like never before.”

You can find out more information and enter the competition here.

Meanwhile, Sound City festival has been confirmed to go ahead in 2021, albeit months later than it would usually take place.