Sound City Liverpool 2023 announces headliner Maisie Peters among first wave of acts

Sound City Liverpool has announced its first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, with Maisie Peters topping the bill.

The event returns April 28-30, 2023, with gigs held at various venues across the north west city and the Sound City+ Conference taking place on day one.

Peters is set to headline, with other performances coming from Courting, The Goa Express, Opus Kink, Beren Olivia, Delights, Finn Foxell, Shelf Lives, SOFY, EEVAH, Malady, Mollie Coddled, Re6ce, Reignmaker, The Royston Club and Trampolene.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (October 28) at 10am here.

This year’s festival featured sets from acts including Self Esteem, Baby Queen and Yard Act.

Per press material, Sound City Liverpool is also “proud to be the UK lead festival for Keychange, the global movement to champion gender equality in music”.

It continued: “Sound City pledges to be gender balanced, reflected across its acclaimed, diverse festival lineup and wealth of expert conference speakers and creative minds. In 2023, the festival and its accompanying conference continue striving to achieve just that within the lineup, Launch training and artist development schemes, staff, music board and beyond.

“Year-on-year, this is a major focus for Sound City, a festival which is dedicated to achieving the Keychange pledge in all aspects of the festival and its wider work.”

Meanwhile, Peters was recently announced by Ed Sheeran as his tour support (with Budjerah) on the Australasian leg of his ‘Mathematics’ world tour next year.

Peters will support Sheeran at all of his New Zealand and Australian dates, as she did throughout Sheeran’s UK tour.

Budjerah, meanwhile, will join Sheeran and Peters as the opening act for all Australian shows.