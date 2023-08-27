Sound It Out: The legendary last surviving vinyl record shop in Teesside will close following owner’s death

The last surviving vinyl record shop in Teesside is set to close following the death of its owner.

Sound It Out has been under the ownership of Tom Butchart since 1998, but the owner passed away in June, and the shop will now close at the end of the month.

In a post on Facebook, Butchart’s wife Clare said of the closure: “It has not been an easy decision. The shop was Tom’s baby and his passion of which I am and always will be immensely proud.

“Sound It Out Records died with Tom that day. Tom’s memory will last forever in your hearts, memories and especially in the music you play.”

The shop’s staff added: “It was more than just a record shop. You helped to build a unique space of music and friendships. We would like to thank Tom for giving us an opportunity to work at Sound It Out and it makes us proud and honoured to be part of this music community legacy.”

The “vast quantity” of the shop’s remaining stock will now go up for auction, with Joanne McDonald of Vectis Auctions saying: “We knew Tom, being local and his passion for vinyl being shared by us.

“We have given the given honour and responsibility of offering the ‘Sound It Out Records Collection’ for sale through our auction house. It will be sold over several auctions (as it is a vast quantity).”

Sound It Out was the subject of a 2010 documentary by Jeanie Finlay about independent record shops and the fight they face to remain open.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s first ever vinyl-pressing plant is under construction and will open later this year.

Seabass Vinyl is set to open its doors in East Lothian, just outside Edinburgh, in October and is the family-run business of David and Dominique Harvey.