SoundCloud announces new cash plan to help artists during coronavirus crisis

SoundCloud has announced a new plan to support artists during the coronavirus crisis.

The streaming service is introducing a series of financial measures to help creators as the outbreak continues to take hold.

They include a $5million (£4 million) boost in free promotional support for all artists to drive more plays through the service’s Promote tool along with a new direct fan-support button which allows SoundCloud profiles to receive direct support from their followers through Kickstarter, Patreon, Bandcamp and Paypal.

Grow your audience, and get paid for your plays with Repost by SoundCloud! Check it out. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/sFofnO3IaO — SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) April 2, 2020

Advertisement

The financial package also includes Repost, a new marketing and distribution service which gives independent artists access to professional marketing, monetisation services and distribution features.

Finally, SoundCloud is additionally committing $10 million (£8.1 million) to help fuel the careers of independent artists with its new artist service, Repost Select.

Artists chosen for the program will be given access to a dedicated, in-house account manager and will receive tailored marketing and promotional support.

Applications for the program are being accepted now and can be applied for here.

Earlier today, Live Nation set up a new charitable fund to help support concert crews who have found themselves out of work due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, music streaming has increased following an initial slump in recent weeks in the UK due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Streaming accounted for 82.3% of the albums charts last week, in comparison with 76.3% in the prior week and 75.3% two weeks ago.