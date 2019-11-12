Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil says new album featuring Chris Cornell is “entirely possible’

"It's entirely possible."

Kim Thayil has said that a new Soundgarden album featuring the vocals of the late Chris Cornell is “entirely possible” in the future.

Cornell died on May 17, 2017 after taking his own life. Speaking on SirusXM’s ‘Trunk Nation LA Invasion’ show, the Soundgarden guitarist was speaking about an album the band were working on prior to Cornell’s death.

Asking if the album would ever see the light of day, Thayil said: “It is entirely possible, because that’s what we were doing…We definitely have another record in us. Stuff that’s written, stuff that’s demoed and recorded — certainly.

“All it would need is to take the audio files that are available. I’d tighten up the guitar stuff that’s on there, add other stuff. Ben [Shepherd] does the bass. Matt [Cameron] is able to get the drums he wants. We can get the producers we want to make it sound like a Soundgarden record. And yes, we can totally do that.”

You can watch Thayil discussing the prospect of a future album here:

Asked if there were any issues which could prevent the album from happening, Thayil said:”There shouldn’t be — there really isn’t — other than the fact that we don’t have those files…And I think that will happen. It would be ridiculous if it didn’t. But these are difficult things — partnerships and property.”

Thayil went onto say that the band could share several unreleased recordings and live performances, but added that he didn’t think Soundgarden would tour again with a replacement for Cornell.

“Reasonably, you’ve got a big part missing. So, I think in terms of the Soundgarden catalogue, that’s still gonna be active as best as it can be. In terms of unreleased recordings, live material, I’m still gonna attend to that; that’s my gig. I love that. Let’s make records.

“I do not see, given the commitments that other band members have, given our sentiments and love for Chris, I do not see us reconfiguring a tour or anything, as other bands have done in the past, without him.”

While eligible, this year’s list snubs the likes of Jeff Buckley, Oasis, Weezer, Kate Bush, Aaliyah, and Daft Punk. Soundgarden, Kraftwerk, and Motörhead are all among 2020’s favourites to be inducted.

Fans can vote for their favourites via the Rock Hall website here, and the final list of inductees will be announced in January before the ceremony takes place on May 2, 2020.