Sources respond to rumoured huge Kanye West Italy comeback show

Sources have shared that Kayne West‘s rumoured concert in Italy will most likely not be taking place.

Speculation about the show was shared by outlets including Billboard, and suggested that West would host a surprise set in Italy later this month to celebrate his upcoming album with rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

Previously, Billboard Italia reported that the surprise show would be held at the RCF Arena (previously known as Campovolo) in Reggio Emilia, on October 27. However, the location had not been confirmed nor denied by West’s team.

Speculation about a show with Ty Dolla $ign also grew at the start of the month, after the RCF venue initiated the construction of a large stage for a show scheduled for October 13.

Now, sources have revealed that the rapper’s concert will likely not be taking place after all (per Billboard). This comes as the surprise gig – which was allegedly being organised by Italian promoter Vivo Concerti – was never officially announced, and now the stage built on site has been dismantled, while the rapper returned to the US with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Rumours were heightened earlier this month too, when West reportedly held an intimate listening party at a recording studio in Italy to debut his new album. The album preview was hosted on Sunday (October 1), according to The Sun, and is said to have included a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

The rapper’s album with Ty Dolla $ign – whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr. – was originally due for release on Friday, October 13, although this date was later pushed back. Now, the LP is expected to be dropped in coming weeks.

In other West news, the rapper will no longer be running for president in 2024.

His personal attorney, Bruce Marks, has now confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone: “He’s not a candidate for office in 2024.”

His attorney is reportedly working on winding down the artist’s campaign. The decision to not run is also reflected in an October Federal Election Commission filing by Kanye 2020 – West’s political committee – which shows that there’s no money allocated to primary expenses in all 50 states from January to September this year.

Last month ‘Jesus Is King 2’ – the rapper’s follow-up to his 2019 gospel album – was leaked online, and West sued an unknown Instagram user for allegedly leaking his music onto the social media platform.

West also reportedly filed several trademark applications for the use of ‘Yews’ earlier this month.

A trademark attorney, Josh Gerben, claimed that West has made 26 trademark filings though his company Ox Paha Inc. They report that the trademarks include filings across education, music streaming, television, games, clothing and more. A list of all the alleged filings can be found here.

Last month, it was announced that both West and his wife were under investigation by the Venice police after being caught in a compromising position on a boat while vacationing in Italy. The couple have been banned for life from using any Venezia Turismo Motascafi boats.