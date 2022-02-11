South Korean producer Tiger JK seemingly teases collaboration with BTS’ RM

South Korean rapper and producer Tiger JK is potentially set to collaborate with BTS‘ RM.

In the early hours of February 11, the former Drunken Tiger member posted a series of cryptic tweets that seemingly point towards a forthcoming collaboration between him and BTS leader RM. The first tweet simply featured the K-pop idol’s name.

RM — 아빠 최고 VITAMIN D (@DrunkenTigerJK) February 10, 2022

Soon after, Tiger JK followed it up by alluding that he’s currently in the process of making new music, but did not include any specifics. “I’m making some [fire emoji],” the rapper-producer wrote.

I’m making some 🔥 — 아빠 최고 VITAMIN D (@DrunkenTigerJK) February 10, 2022

If the collaboration turns out to be true, the song will be the latest between Tiger JK and RM. The K-pop idol had previously been featured on 2018’s ‘Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK’, Tiger JK’s final release under the moniker Drunken Tiger on the track ‘Timeless’.

The BTS leader had also hinted at new solo music just last week, when he took to Instagram Stories to share several posts, including black-and-white shot of an in-progress audio project.

Earlier today, BTS members Jungkook and Suga, released ‘Stay Alive’, the much-anticipated song for the soundtrack of the BTS webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO. The new song is perofmred by the former and produced by the latter.

In other BTS news, the seven-piece recently partnered with Samsung on the tech company’s brand-new sustainability initiative titled ‘Galaxy for the Planet’, in light of a newly-launched series of Galaxy devices made with “repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets”.