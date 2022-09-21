South Korean theme park announces collaboration with SM Entertainment on artist-themed attractions

Everland, a South Korean amusement park, will be collaborating with K-pop music label SM Entertainment on brand-new artist-themed attractions.

According to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily earlier today (September 21), SM Entertainment announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Everland to introduce a space dedicated to content related to the SMCU (SM Culture Universe). The SMCU is a shared universe established by the music label featuring its artists engaged in fictional adventures.

The collaboration will see the introduction of new SMCU-themed attractions and rides including “the Hurricane, Bumper Car, Amazon Express and Music Garden”. Everland will also introduce augmented reality programmes as well as video and photo opportunities to serve as primers on the lore of the SMCU, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Dubbed the ‘Ever SMTOWN Project’, SM Entertainment also announced via Twitter will launch at Everland, located in the city of Yongin in the Gyeonggi province, on October 14. “New experiential content using the IP of SM artists, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT and aespa, will roll out from October at Everland,” SM’s social media announcement of the new venture read.

The news of SM Entertainment’s collaboration with Everland comes shortly after NCT subunit NCT 127 dropped their fourth full-length album ‘2 Baddies’ last week, featuring a lead single of the same name. It marked the group’s first domestic release in nearly a year, after they released October 2021’s ‘Favorite’, which itself was a repackaged version of their ‘Sticker’ album in September that year.

Members Taeyong and Mark later unveiled a new original track titled ‘LIT’ as one of the latest contributions to the Street Man Fighter soundtrack. The track credits both idols as co-lyricists, and is joined by six other new tracks, one of which is performed, composed and written by Stray Kids’ 3RACHA – comprising Han, Bang Chan and Changbin – titled ‘HEYDAY’.

The songs will be used by the assigned participants to choreograph and perform original dance routines to on the next episode of the Mnet dance reality competition, set to air on September 27.