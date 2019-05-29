Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird pay tribute to daughter Mina of 404: “Your words and songs will live on”

Guildford collective 404 confirmed the death of their bandmate last week

Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird have paid tribute to their daughter Mina, a member of the Guildford collective 404, following her death.

Last week (May 23), the group confirmed that Mina had died by suicide earlier this month. They had previously cancelled all upcoming shows, including a performance at The Great Escape, but did not specify specific reasons as to the reasons behind the cancellations. “We will explain further once it feels appropriate, but would appreciate if people could respect our privacy during this time,” the band said in a statement.

Mina’s parents – trip-hop artist Tricky and singer Martina Topley-Bird – have now both shared statements paying tribute to their daughter. Topley-Bird wrote simply: “Sweet baby, life won’t be the same without you.”

Tricky shared a song that Mina had recorded in 2013 called ‘When You Go’ and wrote about her “amazing talent” and the feeling of losing her. “I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realise I had no idea what it was after all,” he wrote. “It feels like I’m in a world that doesn’t exist, knowing nothing will ever be the same again. No words or text can really explain — my soul feels empty.

“Mazy Mina, my daughter, had two names — some people called her Mazy, some people called her Mina. She had an amazing talent for singing and songwriting; songs which will be finished and heard.”

He continued, promising: “Your words and songs will live on, I will make sure they do. I haven’t had the strength to even look at a picture of you until now — people will hear your voice and songs. All my heart — what’s left of it. Love you Mazy Mina, Dad.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Their statements follow 404’s, which read: “We would like to thank everyone for bearing with us this is in this difficult time. With deep sadness we must announce the passing of our dear friend and bandmate Mina.

“As some of you may know she had long struggled with her mental health, and recently tragically took her own life. Mina was a beautiful soul; brave, caring, and immensely strong. Through her music she is eternal and will never be forgotten.”

They added: “Sadly mental health issues affect so many, and seeking help can be one of the hardest things to do. If you or someone you know might be going through something, please reach out. Below are some places that can help, but please share any resources that could be of help in the replies.”

The band had recently signed to Dirty Hit and shared their debut 6-track EP, ‘Guild One’ earlier this year. Blending hip hop, electronic music and punk, the band were due to perform at a number of festivals throughout the summer including Live at Leeds, The Great Escape and Dot to Dot.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: