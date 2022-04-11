Sowon says she had trouble accepting GFRIEND’s “sudden” disbandment

Former GFRIEND leader Sowon has opened up about how she coped with the K-pop girl group’s disbandment.

In a recent interview with Big Issue Magazine, the K-pop idol and actress spoke about the beloved girl group disbandment and how she had felt about it. GFRIEND – which had comprised Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji – abruptly disbanded in May 2021, after six successful years together.

“First of all, the other GFRIEND members and I don’t think of the group as disbanded,” Sowon said, according to Soompi. “But it’s true that it was hard for me to accept [the news]. Because the news was so sudden.”

Advertisement

“I’d always thought that I wanted to become an actress and start acting someday, but I’d never imagined that the time for that would be now,” she added. Sowon is set to soon make her acting debut in the upcoming K-drama series Chilling Co-habitation (literal title).

Later in the interview, Sowon also opened up about how she personally coped with the group’s breakup and her state of mind at the time. “After we parted ways, I struggled a lot emotionally,” she revealed. “But since I have to keep on living and forging a new path, I couldn’t just keep struggling. But of course, it took quite a long time for me to accept that fact as reality.”

“Now, it’s been nearly a year, so the members have all accepted it and are adjusting [to the new situation]. To be honest, I think I’m the one who’s had the hardest time adjusting,” Sowon admitted.

Earlier this year, SinB, who has since re-debuted with bandmates Eunha and Umji as the trio VIVIZ, also spoke about GFRIEND’s disbandment and hopes for their eventual reunion.

“So, I believe that this is just temporary. Someday, we will reunite,” she said.