Soyou collaborates with Lee Hyori for upcoming comeback

South Korean singer Soyou is collaborating with industry veteran Lee Hyori for her upcoming comeback.

News of the collaboration was confirmed yesterday (March 2) by the artist’s agency, Starship Entertainment. “Lee Hyori will be participating in Soyou’s upcoming release. Soyou is preparing for a comeback set to be made around the middle of March,” the label said in a statement to Xsports News, as translated by Soompi.

Later that day, the former SISTAR member unveiled the first teaser of her comeback on her social media accounts. The as-yet-untitled song is currently set for release on March 11 at 6pm KST, and will be Soyou’s first comeback since her June 2020 single ‘Gotta Go’.

On March 4, Soyou’s label confirmed that the upcoming song was written by Lee alongside South Korean singer-songwriter Babylon. “While Lee Hyori and Babylon were working on the song, they thought it would be great with Soyou’s voice. So they offered the song to her,” they said, according to Korea Times.

Check out the teaser below.

After the disbandment of her former girl group SISTAR in 2017, Soyou embarked on a solo career and made her debut with the EP ‘Re:Born’. It was followed by another EP called ‘Re:Fresh’ in 2018.

The 29-year-old also released tracks such as ‘Blue Nights of Jeju Island’ and ‘My Blossom’, as well as collaborated with several other musicians such as Rain on ‘Beginning’, as well as Iz*One and pH-1 for ‘Zero:Attitude’.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori returned to the music industry in 2020 after a five-year hiatus. and co-founded the co-ed trio called SSAK3 with Rain and Yoo Jae-suk. The group topped the South Korean Gaon Digital Chart with the hit single ‘Beach Again’ in July of the same year.

Last October, she teamed up with Uhm Jung-hwa, Jessi and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa to form the girl group Refund Sisters. Their debut single ‘Don’t Touch Me’ also went to number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, with all proceeds from the song going to charity.