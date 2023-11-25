Spain to offer discounted live music tickets to under-30s

The Spanish government has announced that it will offer discounted tickets for live music events to citizens between the ages of 18 and 30.

The offer will apply to concerts and festivals, as well as theatre, circus and dance shows, with discounts ranging from €5 to €20 (£4-£17).

According to IQ, he country’s Department for Culture has set up the scheme, and it has been signed up by a number of festivals, including Sónar, Vida, Cruïlla, Embassa’t and Canet Rock.

The initiative is an upgrade on a previous drive by the Spanish government which covered ages up to 25, but where that scheme was limited to particular windows during which tickets to be purchased with the discount, the new setup will allow the discount to be applied on tickets all year round.

“For the first time, the Department of Culture makes a co-payment to facilitate the reduction in the price of admission,” said Minister of Culture in Catalunya, Natàlia Garriga.

“We are aiming for 2% in the culture budget. Every year we have more resources and it will not be due to lack of them that this line can be expanded if young people demand it.”

The government have set aside a budget of €700,000 for this season’s discounts, with the possibility of more to be added, should the demand exceed expectations.

The scheme mirrors similar attempts across Europe to encourage young people to attend live arts programming after the pandemic.

As reported by Euronews, in Germany, a nationwide culture pass was introduced last year, which sees the government allowing each 18 year old to spend €200 on concert or theatre tickets, as well as books and audio media.

The scheme was successful, with over half a million people downloading the app, and there have since been calls for the culture pass to be expanded.