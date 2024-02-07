Spanish Prime Minister defends country’s Eurovision song after claims it’s “anti-women”

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has defended the country’s Eurovision song over accusations that it’s “anti-women”.

Spain is being represented by the duo Nebulossa – formed by María “Mery” Bas and Mark Dasous – whose song ‘Zorra’ has come under fire for its title. The word ‘zorra’ means ‘vixen’ but is more often used to mean ‘bitch’ or ‘slut’.

Translated to English, Zorra’s lyrics read: “If I go out alone, I’m the slut / If I’m having fun, I’m the sluttiest / When I get what I want – Bitch, bitch / It’s never because I deserve it.”

The song was intended as a commentary on misogyny and the double standards women face. By contrast, if a man is called a zorra, it means ‘rascal’.

However, the song has been criticised by the Feminist Movement of Madrid, who have said the song “insults women in a sexist way” and it is “absurd” to argue that “insistently repeating” the word could “empower” women.

The group notoriously split from Spain’s main feminist movement, the 8M Commission, over its support for trans rights legislation, and later organised a separate march for International Women’s Day.

Now, Sánchez has said he disagrees with the Feminist Movement of Madrid, praising ‘Zorra’ for being a “fun song, which breaks stereoypes”.

“It seems to me that feminism is not only fair, it can be fun, and this type of provocation must come from culture,” he told the Al Rojo Vivo programme on La Sexta television [via BBC].

He also suggested the criticism was a product of the right-wing “fachosphere”.

Meanwhile, the EBU, which organises Eurovision, has confirmed that the song complies with its rules on lyrics.

“The EBU understands that the title of the song… has many meanings,” it said in a statement. “Considering the context of the lyrics and the message… we have concluded that the song is eligible to take part in the competition.”

Nebulossa’s María “Mery” Bas has also brushed off the criticism. “We are not 20 years old,” she told Spanish reporters. “I don’t give a damn about anything.”

In other Eurovision news, the UK’s entrant Olly Alexander has revealed that his song, ‘Dizzy’, will be released on March 1.

Alexander confirmed last December that his then-untitled Eurovision track would be “electronic” and “something you can dance to”, adding: “It’s not a ballad.” He also revealed that he’d worked on the single with producer Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek).

Alexander previously said he hoped to “fly the flag for the [UK] in the gayest way possible” when he takes to the stage with ‘Dizzy’. He also told fans that he had “a lot of music ready to go” last December.

Last month, over 1,000 Swedish artists called for Israel to be banned from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. Robyn, Fever Ray, and First Aid Kit were among those who signed an open letter to the European Broadcast Union (EBU).

The grand final of the contest will take place this year in Malmö, Sweden on Saturday, May 11.