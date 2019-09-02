Spanish pop singer killed after being hit by exploding pyrotechnic

The incident occurred early on Sunday morning

A Spanish pop singer and dancer has been killed after she was hit by a pyrotechnic device during a live performance.

Joana Sainz Garcia, 30, was performing with the Super Hollywood Orchestra when the stunt went wrong.

The pyrotechnic cartridge exploded into Ms Sainz’ stomach – causing fatal injuries – as 1000 spectators watched the performance during a festival in the town of Las Berlanas, near Madrid.

The performance was stopped after Ms Sainz was hit by the cartridge shortly before 2am local time on Sunday (September 1). The curtain was lowered after the injured singer fell to the floor, and she was immediately treated by paramedics as well as a doctor and a nurse who were in the crowd.

Describing the incident, one eyewitness told The Mirror: “There were two rockets – one that went in the right direction and the other hit the singer in the abdomen.”

Ayuntamiento Las Berlanas Ayuntamiento Las Berlanas added a new photo – in Las Berlanas.

Ms Sainz, who was from Santander, was reportedly the group’s principal dancer and their lead choreographer.

While the cause of the incident has yet to be officially determined, it’s believed that there may have been a failure in the mechanisms of the special effects which were used during the show.

According to El Diario, promoters Prones 1SL said that the cartridges are supposed to burn for 15 to 20 seconds and were part of the group’s act.

Spokesperson Isidro Lopez said more than 2,000 cartridges have been used in performances, but there had been no previous incidents.

Prones 1SL said on Facebook: “The whole Prones family, partners, artists, friends, collaborators are very sad and dismayed by the loss of our companion and friend Joana Sainz, dancer and choreographer of the Super Hollywood Orchestra.

“We sincerely appreciate all the love we are receiving in these hard moments.”