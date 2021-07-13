Sparks announce 2022 North American tour

Sparks have announced a North American tour for next year, taking place predominantly across March.
- READ MORE: ‘The Sparks Brothers’ review: Edgar Wright’s revealing deep dive into odd-pop’s LA pioneers
The tour follows the release of the band’s 24th studio album, ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’, in May last year. Following on from their previously announced shows at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, the duo will make stops in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago and New York, among other cities. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 16).
In May, Sparks released the track ‘So May We Start’, featuring vocals from Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver and Simon Helberg. The track comes from Annette, the new musical film directed by Leos Carax, who co-wrote the script with Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael. A video for ‘So May We Start’ arrived this month, also featuring Cotillard and Driver.
Annette opened the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival last week, and is being followed by a theatrical release on August 6.
The pair were also the subject of the 2021 Edgar Wright documentary The Sparks Brothers, which explored the Mael brothers’ decades-long career. NME gave the film a four-star review, writing that “Wright has done a great job in assembling interesting, enthusiastic contributors with something worthwhile to say”.
Sparks 2022 North American tour dates:
FEBRUARY
Monday 7 – Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall
Tuesday 8 – Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall
MARCH
Friday 11 – San Francisco, Warfield Theatre
Sunday 13 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom
Monday 14 – Seattle, The Showbox
Tuesday 15 – Vancouver, Vogue Theatre
Friday 18 – St. Paul, Fitzgerald Theatre
Saturday 19 – Chicago, Copernicus Center
Monday 21 – Atlanta, The Eastern
Tuesday 22 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium
Thursday 24 – Knoxville, Big Ears Festival
Friday 25 – Raleigh, Lincoln Theatre
Saturday 26 – Washington, Lincoln Theatre
Monday 28 – New York, The Town Hall
Wednesday 30 – Boston, Boch Center Shubert Theatre
APRIL
Friday 1 – Royal Oak, Royal Oak Music Theatre
Saturday 2 – Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre