Sparks announce 2022 North American tour

Sparks have announced a North American tour for next year, taking place predominantly across March.

The tour follows the release of the band’s 24th studio album, ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’, in May last year. Following on from their previously announced shows at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, the duo will make stops in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago and New York, among other cities. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 16).

In May, Sparks released the track ‘So May We Start’, featuring vocals from Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver and Simon Helberg. The track comes from Annette, the new musical film directed by Leos Carax, who co-wrote the script with Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael. A video for ‘So May We Start’ arrived this month, also featuring Cotillard and Driver.

Annette opened the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival last week, and is being followed by a theatrical release on August 6.

The pair were also the subject of the 2021 Edgar Wright documentary The Sparks Brothers, which explored the Mael brothers’ decades-long career. NME gave the film a four-star review, writing that “Wright has done a great job in assembling interesting, enthusiastic contributors with something worthwhile to say”.

Sparks 2022 North American tour dates:

FEBRUARY

Monday 7 – Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall

Tuesday 8 – Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall

MARCH

Friday 11 – San Francisco, Warfield Theatre

Sunday 13 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom

Monday 14 – Seattle, The Showbox

Tuesday 15 – Vancouver, Vogue Theatre

Friday 18 – St. Paul, Fitzgerald Theatre

Saturday 19 – Chicago, Copernicus Center

Monday 21 – Atlanta, The Eastern

Tuesday 22 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

Thursday 24 – Knoxville, Big Ears Festival

Friday 25 – Raleigh, Lincoln Theatre

Saturday 26 – Washington, Lincoln Theatre

Monday 28 – New York, The Town Hall

Wednesday 30 – Boston, Boch Center Shubert Theatre

APRIL

Friday 1 – Royal Oak, Royal Oak Music Theatre

Saturday 2 – Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre