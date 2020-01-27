News Music News

Sparks announce new album ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’ plus UK tour

It’s the 24th LP from the longstanding band

Patrick Clarke
Sparks
Sparks CREDIT: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Art rock veterans Sparks have announced their new album and a run of UK dates to support the release.

The band’s new album ‘A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip’ will be released on May 15 via BMG.

The announcement was made in the band’s typically surreal style, via a video featuring “A Sparks spokesperson”.

“The boys have really taken it up a notch on these 14 tracks, some sounding even Grammy ready,” says the mannequin. “Later, the band hits the road for what promises to be an exciting Fall tour.”

The video also teases a forthcoming documentary about the band, helmed by Shaun Of The Dead and Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright, to be released later this year.

The band will play five shows across the UK and Ireland while on tour.

Sparks 2020 tour dates:

OCTOBER

21 – London, Roundhouse
23 – Manchester, Albert Hall
24 – Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom
26 – Belfast, Limelight Club
27 – Dublin, Vicar Street

‘A Steady Drip, Drip Drip’ will be Sparks’ 24th studio album. The band shared the single ‘Don’t Fuck Up My World’ last month.

It’s the band’s first record since 2017’s ‘Hippopotamus’, which followed their 2015 collaboration with Franz Ferdinand as the supergroup FFS.

